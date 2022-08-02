…Confirms one case of Monkeypox

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom state government has disclosed that the Federal government would soon dispense drugs for patients suffering from Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs, in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh who made this known to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, admitted that the batch sent to the State within the first quarter of 2022 helped in the treatment of the disease across the state.

Umoh expressed state government determination and readiness to contain the spread of communicable diseases, especially in the mostly affected riverine areas.

He noted that when the state receives the next batch of drugs from the federal government , it would help in another round of administration to patients.

His words: “The first batch of drugs from federal government to the state helped us in mass administration. Ministry of Health went round the 31 local government areas to administer the drugs to the patients to reduce spread of the disease.

“Public enlightenments given to Neglected Tropical Diseases have made them (patients) not to be neglected anymore as government attention is directed to them now.”

On monkey pox virus, the Commissioner, revealed that one case of monkey pox has been diagnosed recently in the state, and urged the citizens and residents to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility.

“Although we have not noticed any internal incidence of monkey pox except the one we diagnosed from a visitor who came into the state. His test revealed that he was infected with Monkey pox.

“Monkey pox does not spread fast like Covid-19, it is necessary to report any incidence for quick intervention by health workers, we must be watchful”, Umoh advised.

RELATED NEWS