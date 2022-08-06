… Seeks stakeholders corporation

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Government has reaffirmed the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has the Port Economic Regulator, PER, even as it charged stakeholders in the industry to corporate with the Council to make the sector competitive.

The Minister of Transportation, Muazo Sambo, who reaffirmed the Council’s position as PER at a one-day awareness seminar in Lagos, noted that only a competitive port can improve the position of the nation’s ports amongst ports in the subregion.

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalena Ajani, at the event with the theme “Port Economic Regulator: NSC in Focus”, said the Presidential Order issued in 2015 as well as the section 3, E, F and J of the Council’s Act empowers the Council to perform the duty of PER.

According to him, “The Port Economic Regulation order has been provided from various functions and roles of the Council in line with the provisions of section 3 E, F and J of the Nigerian Shippers’Council act 133 law of the federation 2004.

“The port economic regulator for the 2015, clearly spelt out the providers of services at the port. The providers are competent providers. I would like to use this opportunity to enjoy you all to pick the copy of the Nigerian Shippers’Council ports economic regulator order 2015.

“I’m aware that the council had in earlier stages of infermenstation, of the regulation faced resistance from some stakeholders in the maritime industry.

“However, with various stakeholders meeting, engagement and consessors in the building, the various stakeholders have expressed their commitment and cooperation with the council on insuring successful implementation of the regulation.

I therefore wish to interene the government, that the Nigerian Shippers’Council is the port economic regulator and enjoined all stakeholders in the maritime industry to give the council a needed cooperation and support in the execution of this mandate.

Speaking at the event, Executive Secretary of NSC, Emmanuel Jime, said that clarity in the regulatory frame is good for business.

Jime noted that no business person wants to invest in an environment where there is uncertainty.

In his words, “And so today we extend that there is now going forward clarity. And so industry stakeholders and all investors in our nation’s maritime domain are clear.

“But there is a body, that is supervising, that is responsible for the supervision of the economic regulatory framework of the Maritime Domain that alone will create an impact that is lacking in the past.

“Now when I say this is remarkable, it is not taking away from the fact that has actually has been recognition of the shippers council. “At least from among great majority of the stakeholders. Don’t forget that as I speak, we are still putting more in challenge in court processes that are ongoing,” he noted.

