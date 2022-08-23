.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The federal government, Tuesday, engaged royal fathers of South West extraction in its bid to increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccination in the region.

At a meeting held with the South West traditional rulers,led by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the government explained that tasked monarchs in the zone to work more their involvement

in COVID-19 vaccination coveragel in the country.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire , speaking at the Maiden Quarterly Meeting of the Southwest Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Healthcare Delivery, involving monarchs in COVID-19 vaccination had become imperative.

The minister,who hailed the traditional rulers on their involvement in its vaccination efforts,said:”We are leveraging the respect our people have for tradition and culture and the influence of our traditional leaders, to improve the health and well-being of the people.’

“The federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari holds in high esteem our traditional institution, thus this partnership which we are consolidating today is in fulfilment of that high regard and respect”.

“Our traditional institution is pivotal to whatever we do in all sectors, especially in health and government is conscious of the fact that alone, it cannot effectively safeguard the health of the people without the support of our Royal fathers”.

“Traditional rulers across the country have been very supportive of government initiatives in the health sector especially in mobilization, disease surveillance and reporting. Our achievement of a wild polio virus free status in 2020 would not have been possible without the support of traditional leaders across the country,”he added.

According to him,”I look forward to this Committee intensifying our community mobilization efforts and advocating to our political leaders at all levels the unquantifiable benefits of investing in the health sector, particularly in primary health care, which is the closest to the people”

He spoke further:”I believe that working together will fast-track the achievement of our regional and national targets in Routine immunization, COVID-19 vaccination, polio eradication, and maternal and child health”.

“May I use this opportunity to humbly remind your Royal Majesties to continue to sensitize your communities about the benefits of immunization and other PHC services, the risk of non-vaccination and in particular, to continue to promote COVID-19 vaccination in your domains.

On his part, Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib said government expected the committee to adopt an operational guide for members support to PHC programs and interventions such as COVID-19 vaccination, polio, measles, yellow fever, rotavirus, all other routine vaccinations, maternal, newborn, and childhood nutrition in the areas of role modeling, community advocacy, mobilization and sensitization, resource mobilization and monitoring.

According to Shuaib: “On our part we will brief you on our various PHC programs so that collectively we can achieve better health outcomes for our dear country and especially the Southwest zone”.

“I am glad to inform Your Majesties that this week is also our 2022 African vaccination week (AVW). It is a week set aside every year to promote vaccination and the benefits of vaccines”.

“As you may recall, Nigeria was certified wild polio virus free on 25th August 2020, and this year marks the third-year anniversary of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) eradication in Nigeria, hence the Federal Government through the NPHCDA, will be recognizing and rewarding best performing states in Routine Immunization and COVID-19 as part of the AVW celebrations”.

Shuaib also said, although Nigeria remains a wild poliovirus free country, but Nigeria cannot afford to be complacent as government need to continue to guard the status.

“Moreover, there is an ongoing transmission of other forms of the poliovirus in the environment. Therefore, we have continued the polio campaigns”.

“Since the certification of Nigeria as a wild poliovirus-free country, the Agency in collaboration with donors and development partners has acquired new tools and resources to ensure that the importation of Wild Poliovirus into the country is averted.

“I want to also assure you that we have deployed various interventions one of which is the outbreak response in order to ensure that all eligible children are protected”.

“The global community has attested that government alone cannot provide health care for the people. The pivotal roles played by the Nigerian traditional institution goes way back with evidence showing the impact made by traditional institution in not just the Polio program but in other health interventions in the country”.

The Chairman of the Southwest Traditional Leaders Committee, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja the second in his remarks said it is about time traditional leaders take drastic steps to address health care issues at the local level.

He appreciated the kind gesture, describing it a good opportunity to intensify community mobilization on vaccine preventable diseases that would result in improved wellbeing of the people.

He also promised to mobilize the support of the traditional rulers across the six states in south west geopolitical zone and other stakeholders to ensure that advocacy and sensitization on benefits of immunization and other PHCs services are taken to rural communities.

“We are no longer leaving responsibilities to federal or state government alone. We are leading the advocacy now and it’s a commitment that will herald improve PHC services across the South West region”.

