By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has condemned the murder of a Nigerian, Mr. Alika OGORCHUKWU, in Civitanova, Marche Province of Italy, by an unnamed Italian man.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists yesterday signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mrs Francisca Omayuli.

Nigerian Government has also called on the Government of Italy to bring the perpetrator of the heinous act under the jurisdiction of the Law without delay.

Accordingly to the statement, Federal Government has directed its Embassy in Rome, Italy, to remain seized of the unwelcome development and work speedily, together with the relevant Italian authorities, to ensure that justice is served, in order to forestall a repeat of the unfortunate incident.

Nigeria is deeply saddened and commiserates with the family of the deceased and calls on all Nigerians to exercise restraint as the Law takes its course in the case.

