The Federal Government says it has clamped down on adulterated fertiliser producers in Kano State to ensure quality production of fertilisers and farm inputs.

A statement by Anthonia Eremah, the Assistant Chief Information Officer of the ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, announced this on Friday in Abuja.

She said this is in in line with the government’s commitment to ensure quality production of fertilisers and farm Inputs which is geared toward achieving food and nutrition security.

Eremah explained that a team from the ministry led by the Director, Farm Input Support Services Department (FISSD), Mr Kwaido Sanni, with members of the Police and DSS embarked on the sealing of the illegal outfits in Kano.

She said the exercise, which took place on Aug. 17 and 18 in various local government areas, was in fulfillment of the National Fertiliser Quality Control Regulations of 2020, Section 43, Sub-section 1 of the Constitution.

She said the constitution empowers FISSD to move against adulteration and sharp practices in the fertiliser sub-sector

Sanni explained that the fertiliser control act would ensure that any individual doing the business must register with the FISSD as well as possess the requisite facilities to operate in the sector.

He said that most of the fertiliser companies did not want to carry out the process because they knew that they are not qualified.

The director said this was the reason behind the clamp down on the companies.

He, therefore, warned those engaged in the illegal business to stop or face the wrath of the law.

The Fertiliser Quality Control Officer, (FISSD), Mr Sunday Oke, during the inspection, observed the prevalence of adulterated/fake fertiliser in the state.

Oke said that samples of the fertiliser would be collected and taken to Abuja for laboratory analysis to confirm compliance with the guaranteed analysis.

He said that the second day exercise was targeted at cases of diversion of government procured raw materials.

He said that there was a provision in the Act that specified that diversion of fertiliser is an offence.

“This is the reason we went to the market and saw cases of government Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) raw materials being sold in the open market which is not supposed to be sold,” he said.

He disclosed that the fertilisers were meant for local NPK fertilisers blending plants in the country, saying it is a violation of the act.

The leader of Yandusa Market, Kano, Alhaji Shehu Akarami, during the inspection said he had been in the fertiliser business for 40 years and needed the Federal Government’s support in the area of grants to boost his business.

One of the defaulters, Mr Khalid Mohammed, of No. 18 Dantata House Planning Way, Dogon-Gida, Sabon Gari Market, Kano, where about 800 bags of PTF were discovered, however said that he was not aware of the fact that it was wrong to sell the fertilisers.

RELATED NEWS