.

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

A female student of Khalifa International Model School, Fatima Suleiman, who lost one of her legs when she was hit by another student on the school’s graduation day, is asking for an artificial leg.

It was gathered that Fatima and her friends were waiting for their parents to pick them up from their school premises on the said day when a student from another school rammed into them.

Though her friends escaped being hit, Fatima was seriously injured.

The school’s Director, one Mr James, said the school authority rushed her to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital in the company of the police, where she was booked for amputation considering the severity of the mutilated leg.

He said after the leg was amputated the parents of the victim are seeking an artificial leg for the victim to aid her movement.

James added that the school authority has been supporting the victim, who is still in the hospital, to ensure that she recovers quickly from the trauma

RELATED NEWS