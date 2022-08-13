Fans of Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, have reacted to a viral video of the newlywed couple kissing while the master of ceremonies [MC] spoke in tongues all through.

Vanguard reports that Mercy Cinwo had her white wedding with her hubby in Port Harcourt, Pastor Blessed, Rivers State on Saturday, August 13.

Recall that the couple also had their traditional wedding on Friday, August 12 while the court wedding took place a few weeks ago in Lagos state.

Photos and videos from the much-anticipated ceremony have found their way to the internet and stirred sweet reactions from netizens.

One of the videos, which seemed to have warmed the hearts of netizens the most, captured the moment the newlyweds had their first kiss after they were pronounced man and wife.

A female voice that anchored the session is heard speaking in tongues, while the husband and wife passionately locked lips and held on to each other.

Watch Video below: