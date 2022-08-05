By Sylvester Kwentua

NB: This story has been corrected to reflect that the lady (Toolz) in question is not Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, a Nigerian radio personality that Vanguard holds in high esteem.

A lady who identified herself as ‘Toolz’ has promised to post her nakedness, if Arsenal football club of England wins Crystal Palace football club, on Friday night; a promise her fans are not impressed with.

The English premier league, which kicks up with a game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace on Friday night, has a huge followership in Nigeria, and a lot of celebrities, including Toolz, are either supporting one football club or the other.

The lady, in her bid to show how passionate she is about Arsenal, vowed to do the unthinkable to celebrate, if her team wins their first game against Crystal Palace.

“If Arsenal beats Crystal Palace today, I’m posting my nudes” Toolz promised on Twitter.

Her fans on Twitter, however, are not looking forward to seeing Toolz nakedness, as many took to her comment section to lambast her.

@Thoringk replied “Nobody wants to see your nude”

@Juleo Jr replied “Looking forward to seeing your N*des tonight anyways”

@OOdunsanya replied ” You said the same thing last season . You never keep to your words . So am not buying it this season again”

@ecstacy_wears replied “Gross…pls don’t do that people are gonna puke”.

