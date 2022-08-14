By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Operemor Traditional Council of Chiefs in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State has reacted to a publication in Sunday Vanguard, last week, which was credited to the Amanana-owei of Bolou-Ndoro community, Mr Yeipeigha Onuama, who alleged that the election that produced the Pere of the kingdom, HRM Ekio-emi Oweiagbe John, did not follow due process, describing the publication as an inctement and malicious attack on the traditional stool.

In a statement issued by the Operemor Traditional Council of Chiefs, signed by the Ebe-bebe-areowei (Official spokesman) of Operemor Kingdom, High Chief (Dr) Francis Benaebi Gbafade, the chiefs condemned Mr Anuama and his cohorts for the malicious and misleading publication intended to incite chaos and hatred in the peace-loving kingdom.

The chiefs noted that it was a falsehood orchestrated to malign the throne and advised people of the kingdom and the general public to disregard their futile voyage primarily aimed at causing misunderstanding and chaos in the peaceful kingdom.

The statement reads in part: “we, the Operemor Traditional Council of Chiefs, hereby described the Vanguard publication of Sunday, 7th August, 2022, credited to the Amanana-owei of Bolou-Ndoro community, Mr Yeipeigha Onuama, who issued a misleading statement on the Operemor kingship selection. We want to categorically state here that the kingmakers and peace-loving, development-oriented people of Operemor Kingdom followed due process in the selection of our king.

“The Operemor kingship election was conducted on 19th May, 2022 in a free, fair and credible contest among contestants, which produced HRM Ekio-emi Oweiagbe John on the throne after the demise of HRM (Capt) Samuel Evah (rtd) last year.

“Mr Onuama and his co-travellers are out to blackmail the throne by spreading a falsehood intended to mislead the peace-loving people of the kingdom. This expedition of Mr Onuama was triggered after his several illicit moves to extort money from coffers of the kingdom failed and he’s on the prowl to extort money from contestants who failed at the election in the guise of a proxy working for settlement of aggrieved contestants.

“In fact, Mr Onuama is not in anyway recognized in issues related to Operemor kingship selection. More so, his Amanana-owei position in his community in no single part or phrase captured and/or recognized in the relevant laws and regulations governing Operemor kingship succession plans, unlike the case of my position in the kingdom as the Ebe-bebeare-owei (Official Spokesman) that is enshrined therein.

“Therefore, from the foregoing, Mr Onuama has no authority to speak on behalf of the kingdom, specifically on matters relating to the Operemor Kingship selection process that was concluded barely three months ago. Worst still, he is not among the twenty-two (22) kingmakers that play significant roles in taking a position as regards the ascension of a new king.

“In all, it’s an ill-motivated ploy sponsored and masterminded by some of those that lost out in the kingship contest just to mislead the general public and particularly Operemor kingdom that is currently enjoying relative peace and the ascension of a new king that is waiting for a staff of office from the state government.

“We want to state categorically, that due process was strictly followed by the Chief Bare Etolor-led Seven-man Selection Committee all through the exercise. The Committee was appointed and inaugurated on 13th November, 2021 at the Chiefs and Elders meeting summoned by the then Ebeokosu-owei (Oldest man of the kingdom), Pa. J.D. Donye, with power delegated to act in his stead, who later passed on along the way.

“However, six contestants applied, screened, cleared and contested during the well publicized, attended and fairly conducted community-based kingmakers selection across the clan on 4th May, 2022, and subsequently the election proper on 19th May, 2022 that saw the emergence and installation of HRM King (Dr) Ekioemi Oweiagbe John, the Ebenana-owei of Operemor kingdom, Delta State.

“The 101 years old eldest man (Ebeokosu-owei) of the kingdom, Pa. Atamukara kenakemebo, who succeeded late Pa Donye, conducted the crowning of the new king at Orugbene community immediately after the election that same day, in line with provisions of the laws regulating the succession plan.

It’s however, noteworthy that the eldest man (Amaokosu-owei) of Mr Onuama’s Bolou-Ndoro community, Pa Biribi Engobor, who is statutorily empowered to preside over the kingmakers selection, recently led a high-powered Bulu-Ndoro community delegation to the king-elect, HRM (Dr) Ekio-emi Oweiagbe John, at his palace annex, Warri, to congratute him on his victory.

“Therefore, the general public should disregard Mr Yeipeigha Onuama’s publicized falsehood, which is an incitement done without even the authority and consent of the people of Bulu-Ndoro community, and most especially the eldest man (Amaokosu-owei) of the community, Pa Engobor”.

