Fake navy officer arrested in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Police Officer attached to Isolo division, Lagos state police command has arrested a fake naval officer Anthony Nwaneri.

Anthony Nwaneri was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, around Cele area in Isolo after some vigilant citizens informed the police about his activities.

Confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the fake officer, identified as Anthony Nwaneri, was arrested today at the Cele area of Lagos state. “

“He was exposed thanks to helpful information from observant citizens.”

However, the investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin added.