Faith and Miracle International Church (FMIC) will be holding a three-day power packed crusade tagged ‘Captives of the mighty’ from Friday, August 19th to Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at Indoor Sports Hall, Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

According to the church, the three-day crusade promises to be spiritually refreshing and an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

Snr. Prophet G.F. Adetuberu, General Overseer of FMIC stated that the crusade was initiated to deliver individuals suffering from various demonic oppressions.

He said, “I am inviting both the believers and unbelievers to this crusade to benefit from the prophetic deliverance and miracle healing found in God through his son Jesus Christ. This miracle healing and deliverance explosion crusade will help many individuals find the true meaning of deliverance and give as many expectant individuals as possible the full taste of it.

“I am calling on everyone that has been assaulted financially and spiritually to endeavour to make it to this power-packed crusade at Indoor Sports Hall, Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

“Jesus freely gave us this power to heal the sick, deliver the oppressed, raise the dead and to perform other healing miracles so we will also continue to minister to people for free,” Prophet Adetuberu explained.

“The body of Christ can do this prophetic deliverance and healing miracles because Jesus who is the husband of the church has given the power to his disciples who are thirsty for the manifestation of the finished works of Christ among the believers and unbelievers.”

Sharing more details on what attendees are to expect, the Snr. Prophet of the Faith and Miracle International Church, Oluwagbemiga Faith Adetuberu, urged as many people as possible seeking for God’s healing miracle and deliverance to come and drink in the power of God.

He said “We are expecting about 30,000 souls who will come and taste the supernatural touch of the prophetic dimension of God just like many others who have experienced years back that God has been using his vessel.

“God has used his servant to address many diverse ailments and God is readily expecting to do the same again for people like the “woman with the issue of blood” and “the Roman captain in Capernaum” who will come to the Lord for their miracle healing.

“The Faith and Miracle International Church Crusade can be streamed online from any of the church media platforms and Youtube at ‘official the vine tv’ or watch on free-to-air or Dstv decoders at the vine tv,” Prophet Adetuberu explained.

RELATED NEWS