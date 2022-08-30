F7 Apparel, a luxury fashion company in the U.K has launched its fashion store in Nigeria to meet the growing demands for quality products in the country.

The company, which boasts of being one of the top purveyors of luxury clothing has named Nigeria a lucrative market and is focused on expanding its operations within the country.

Speaking on the company’s expansion to Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer of F7 Apparel, Kolawole Ayodeji said, “F7 Apparel is a company that stands for the true essence of class and style. We deliver distinguished products to create an extraordinary experience for our customers. We are always looking for opportunities to offer our diverse fashion-engaged customers more of their favourite brands and style.

“There is a surge in demand for international fashion labels in Nigeria, and we are looking forward to building a new retail landscape in Africa by bringing in quality brands to provide clients with an ultimate fashion shopping experience of luxury for high-end users.

“Nigerians are fashion-centric people and are always hungry for fashion but the prevalence of luxury counterfeit fashion items is alarming and this is not going to sustain the fashion culture in any way and that is why F7 is stepping forward with its value proposition to improve Nigeria’s retail growing market. We need to separate the real from the fake because Nigerians deserve original products,” Kolawole explained.

Sharing more insights on the company’s operations, the company’s Director, Eric Daodu stated that Fseven Apparel has made it easy for fashion-engaged customers to shop at ease from the comfort of their homes.

“F7 Apparel has made it easy for fashion-engaged customers to shop ready-to-wear or use products from well-known luxury brands including Dior, Prada, Berluti, Channel, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Gucci, Givenchy, and Versace from the comfort of their homes. We are providing Nigerians with a place to experience luxury products along with an easy and convenient way to shop.

“The products you’ll find on our website are engineered to last a lifetime, thanks to our exhaustive quality control process.

“In an industry that thrives on fleeting trends and consumer demands, what sets us apart is timely delivery. We are always on time, we deliver across Europe and Africa swiftly. New fashion items from top luxury brands are always in stock for our ever-evolving customers. Shoppers can browse and buy ready-to-wear items on our website and social media pages. Our customers are promised beauty, quality, and authenticity.”

F7 Apparel is a luxury fashion company that specializes in the sale of premium fashion products. The company prides itself on creating an extraordinary shopping experience for its customers.

