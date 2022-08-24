By Efosa Taiwo

Daniel Ricciardo has said he would be leaving Mclaren at the end of the season after both parties agreed to an early termination of his contract.

Ricciardo who has not been in his stellar form recently joined Mclaren in 2021, signing a three-year deal.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons.

“Following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas, we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of the season.

“I will be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza last season,” McLaren said.

There are rumours that Mclaren has a deal cooking for Oscar Piastri to replace Ricciardo, his fellow Australian. However, Alpine is reported to have a contract with the young Australian.

RELATED NEWS