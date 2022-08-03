.

…as he expands his Scholarship to entire Southeast Zone.

By Chinedu Adonu

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has bestowed the NANS Meritorious Medal of honor on the leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Ikechumwu Ezeugwu for his humanitarian contributions to education sector.

The delegations of NANS led by pioneer coordinator of the South East regional leadership of the body, Comr. Moses Ibeabuchi Onya, presented the award to Hon Ezeugwu on behalf of the largest and apex student movement in Sub-Saharan Africa at the premises of Enugu State Assembly.

Presenting the award to Hon Ezeugwu, who is the founder of Ikechumwu Ezeugwu Foundation, Comr. Onya, said, that the Nigerian Students of South East are spurred to accord this special honour to Hon. Ezeugwu to appreciate and celebrate his numerous contributions towards the welfare of Nigerian students in the South East and beyond.

“Your contribution to education sector for over ten (10) years through your foundation’s series of scholarship packages for undergraduate and postgraduate students, sponsorship of students studies overseas, renovation of secondary school blocks in Enugu State, building of a house to provide shelter for our parents, medical outreaches that students have directly and indirectly benefited through our parents.

“Hon. Ikechumwu Ezeugwu has exceptionally distinguished himself among his equals through his selfless services and humanitarian gesture especially among students.

He has proved his love for education over the years. On behalf of Nigerian Students, we are here to say a big thank you.

“this symbolic action represents our sincere gratitude after a thorough retrospective survey on Dr. Ezeugwu who has continued to deploy huge financial resources to promote education amidst economic hardship in the country.

“Hon. Ezeugwu, has produced score of graduates through his contributions to education and more are presently under his scholarship scheme, this has to say that he perfectly understands the importance of education”.

Some selected delegates poured encomium to Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Scholarship Foundation in their separate speeches to includes, the chairman, NANS Committee of Inquiries, Comr. Chiawa Onyebuchi Emmanuel, the secretary, Cmr. Akam Ikechukwu Samuel and the field coordinator, Comr. Edeh Nnaemeka Charles, respectively.

Responding, the leader of House, Hon Ezeugwu, appreciated the NANS delegates for finding him worthy of the great honour.

Hear him, “I am most sincerely delighted to receive this group of young intelligent scholars who assembled from different states of the South East and beyond to encourage our little efforts as directed by the leadership of NANS.

“This unique Medal Of Honour came at a time i wasn’t expecting it. The mandate of Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation in education sector is to support intelligent but less privileged individuals who love education but are financially disabled to facilitate it.

“Our goal in the area of education could be simply described as a support to academic goals and general improvement of learning environment at all levels. As we contribute our own quota to this course, we also employ other charity organisations, well meaning Nigerians, government institutions and private establishments to join forces with us in support and campaign for improvement and evolution of education in Africa.

“I am glad to bring to your notice that Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation has expanded it’s scholarship to the entire South East Zone as education remains the bedrock for national development and a successful society.

“Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation will continue to support and encourage intelligent but underprivileged students as we reaffirm our commitment to this course and readiness to partner with NANS in spreading our scholarship scheme across the South-East Geopolitical Zone,” he said.

A representative of Later-day Saints Charities, an organisation that always partner with Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation in putting up buildings and other infrastructures, Mr Chidi Ibeakuzie was equally at the event. He commended Hon Ezeugwu and thanked him for his passion in empowering lives especially through education.

Among the delegates were, Comr. Frank Eme Orji, Comr. Isaiah Aniamalu, Comr. Ohajiogu Johnpaul Chukwuemeka, Comr. Samuel Ugwuanyi, Comr. Kosiso Mbere, Comr. Solomon Nweke, Comr. Ugwuja Henry Obinna, Comr. Kenechukwu Okeke, Comr. Nwobodo Chinoso Emmanuel and Comr. Romanus Ogene.

