Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said there are court processes before the Court of Appeal, which will come up on October 11.

He then assured Kanu’s supporters that it would be an interesting argument, adding that details could not be revealed.

Ejiofor said this in a statement on Friday, following his routine visit to IPOB leader at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja.

The statement partly reads: “In line with the new guideline introduced by the DSS, albeit still in flagrant violation of the Court’s guideline, routine visits to Onyendu is still being conducted separately with time apportioned for each person.

“I first met with Onyendu and the opportunity afforded an exclusive heart-to-heart discussion with him. I briefed him on the status of all the filings in our appeal coming up on October 11, for definite hearing.

“Onyendu was also informed that all Court processes are now before the Court of Appeal, setting a fertile stage for overripe legal fireworks on that day.

“However, further details on the subject remain private, but we can assure you all that it will be an interesting argument come October 11.

“Onyendu was also briefed on the other pending court actions affecting UmuChineke still being held in various detention facilities across Nigeria. He was satisfied with the level of progress in each of the individual cases.”

The lawyer said Kanu was worried for all innocent Nigerians languishing in detention and looked forward to a legal action that would liberate them.

It added, “Onyendu can never change. Even in solitary confinement, he is deeply worried about the fate of other detainees, including those of different ethnic extractions who are mainly Hausas, Fulanis and others, presently languishing in custody.

“Instructions were equally taken in that regard, and we are going to swing into serious legal actions to ensure that those concerned regain their freedom.”

