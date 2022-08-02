By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Ministry of Health, yesterday, explained that the state has appreciated marginally in terms of exclusive breastfeeding from 14.8% to 20.9%.

Briefing journalists on the occasion of year 2022 World Breastfeeding Week Celebration with the theme: “Step-Up for Breastfeeding: Educate And Support,” held at the ministry’s conference hall Agodi Secretariat Ibadan, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bode Ladipo further noted that in the state, stunting rate among under -five increased from 17.4% 23.8 in 2013, , noting that currently, it has been fixed to 25.6%.

Dr. Ladipo, speaking through Dr. Muideen Olatunji, chairman of the State Primary Health Care Board, stressed wasting among under-five increased from 7.3% in 2008 to 10.0,% in 2013 and reduced to 5.8% in 2018.

The commissioner further stressed that underweight within the same period was 18.2%, 18.3%, and 15.3%, respectively which indicated little or no improvement in under-five nutritional status in the last decade. These trend must be reversed if the state is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) especially goals 1 to 6.

Dr. Ladipo, however, noted that available statistic in Nigeria revealed that the average duration of exclusive breastfeeding is approximately 3 months and only 3 out of every 10 children under 6 months of age were exclusively breastfed (29%).

“This is an improvement from 17% in 2013 to 29% in 2018 (NDHS,2013;2018), however, this still falls significantly below the target of 40% set by the World Health Assembly to be achieved in 2025 and the SDG target for 2030. The percentage of children who were breastfed within one hour of birth (42%) remains less than 50%,” he said.

Dr. Ladipo noted that breastfeeding rates in Nigeria reduced with age -83% of the children are breastfed up to one year, while 28% are breastfed till two years, saying the proportion of children who are not breastfeeding increase with age.

“In Nigeria, where 1 in 8 children do not reach their 5th birthday and 3 in 10 children are stunned, optimal breastfeeding practices are known to reduce neonatal and child morbidities and mortality rates as well as stunting reduction, optimal nutrition provided by breastfeeding along with nurturing, care, and stimulation strengthens a child’s brain development with positive impacts that endure over a longtime,” Ladipo said.

