By Jimitota Onoyume

A former warlord in the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta , MEND, Mr Josiah Oyakongan, aka Commander Oyimi 1, has hailed the decision of the federal government to award surveillance contract to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, saying engagement of Niger Deltans to protect oil facilities will reduce oil theft to the lowest level.

Oyakongan who is the Chairman Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans, MADND, said the choice of Tompolo was a good step, describing Tompolo as one committed to development in the Niger Delta and the country at large

“The surveillance contract to Tompolo by the FG, is a good one. Tompolo is very committed to peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.”

“Tompolo has made substantial sacrifice for the peace and economic stability of the Niger Delta, so he deserves it and even more.”

” The direct engagement of indigenes, especially youths, and a critical stakeholder like Tompolo in the protection of oil installations and facilities in the area will deepen peace, which will indeed translate to economic growth. “

“Hence, I commend the Federal Government for awarding the pipeline surveillance contract of protecting oil pipelines and installations in the Niger Delta to Tompolo. There is need for the Federal Government to continue to partner with Tompolo for sustenance of peace.”

