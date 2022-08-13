By Henry Ojelu

Former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith and Current Chairman Nigeria Police Service Commission, Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Aderemi Makanjuola, former Solicitor-General of Lagos State, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Justice Ishola Olorunnimbe (rtd) OON

are among several dignitaries that will grace the launch of Alhaji Jimoh Adisa Gbadamosi symposium (JAGAS) endowment fund in Lagos on August 18, 2022 at EKo FM Multi purpose Hall

The fund raising event was conceived by the Old Students Association of Ahmadiyya College Agege, ACAOSA (now Anwar Ul Islam Model College Agege) under the leadership of Lawal Pedro, SAN, to cater for the bi-annual symposium and other activities in honour of Alhaji J.A Gbadamosi, OON a former principal of the school who turned 95 years

While Alhaji Smith is the chairman of the event, Mr. Makanjuola is the Chief Launcher of the Endowment Fund.

Other dignitaries and prominent old students of the school expected at the event includes, former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Otunba Femi Pedro, Former Minister of Transport, General Tajudeen Olarewaju (rtd),

former Minister of Communication , Dapo Sarumi, Senator Kola Bajomo, former Lagos APC Chairman, Hon Tunde Balogun, DIG Johnson Kokumo Mni, former Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, and Hakeem Ogunniran the Chairman LBIC

The Guest Speaker of the symposium former Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Prof Murtala Bidmus is s expected to speak on the topic, ‘The role of education in Nation building,’ while Dr. Mayowa Fasona of the department of Geography, UNILAG will speak on the topic; ‘Climate Change: Educating tomorrow’s leaders for a better environment of the future.’

Discussants of the key topics includes Prof Bidemi Lafiaji-Okunneye the Acting Vice- Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education, Prof Wahab Elias the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Lagos State University, ; Prof K. Adekoya of University of Lagos and Ven. Dr. Ola Ogunjobi the Provost, African Church College of Education,

The Chairman of the organising committee, is Mr. Jamiu Ashimi a former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State.

