A former council chairman in Ndokwa East, Chief Alex Anichie, PDP leader in Akarai ward 5, Chief Don Frank Onyemah, foremost youth leader and former president of Ndokwa East Youth Association (NEYA), Comr. Simeon Chukwuemeke, Abuator CDC Chairman, Mr. Richard Obi, Duke of the Niger, Paul Dimaro and their followers today dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressive Congress.

Making the announcement after a closed door meeting with the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi today in Asaba, Chief Anichie, Chief Onyemah, Comr. Chukwuemeke, Mr. Obi and Mr. Dimaro said there’s currently no other party in Ndokwa East besides the APC.

According to them, the emergence of Osanebi as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC automatically made Ndokwa East home to the progressive party and the entire Akarai will move in same direction.

Narrating the ordeal of their community under the PDP from 1999 till date, they said Akarai have supported PDP without any tangible evidence to show.

They reiterated their firm belief in the joint ticket of Agege/Osanebi as being the best for all Deltans and called on all Ndokwa people to support the duo because they believe with Osanebi as Deputy, Ndokwa Nation will witness unprecedented development.

Recall that, recently Gov. Okowa in a bid to save what is left of the PDP in Ndokwa East appointed two state commissioners, still that has not stopped the continuous decimation of the party in the LGA.

Majority of those whom have dumped the PDP for the APC since the appointment was announced, hail from same community with the appointed commissioners.

Idi Presley Ifeanyichukwu,

Principal Secretary to the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC.🔥🙏

