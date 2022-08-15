.

By Cynthia Alo

Marvelous Osume Irorakpor professionally known as MARVELUX ID is a Nigeria-UK based singer and a fast-rising music sensation.

Marvelux id is one of the Afro-reggae singers and lyricist who has been disrupting the music scene recently.

He believes that as long you keep chasing your dream’s tirelessly, one day your dream’s will eventually get tired of running and you will catch up with it.

Speaking on his career , He said: “It can be understood that the reasons most people give up chasing their dreams are bent on social, financial, religious, health and other issues but it is on these same grounds other people still strive to catch-up with theirs.

“The big question is if you give up on your dream’s today in whose reality would you live in?

“Yes, Nor be say sleep nor dey sweet oh! but if we sleep too long, even our dreams can turn into nightmares. “

He continued, “Yes! Talents and Dreams are divine, but if not constantly nurtured and chased, it can get loosed or turns into nightmares. And this can hunt the possessor for the rest of their lives.

But if we wake up few hours earlier on a daily to chase our dream’s, it won’t be long before we catch up with our dreams.

“As long as we keep chasing our dreams with consistence, our dreams will be actualized. we have got to put in energy and more energy.”

“As fast as our dream’s runs, is as fast as it gets tired but if we Keep chasing our dream’s tirelessly, one day our dream’s will eventually get tired of running and you will catch up with it. Remember we all truly rest when we rest in peace , “ he added.

