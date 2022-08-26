.

By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United will be facing Spanish club, Real Sociedad in the group stage of the 2022/23 Europa League season while Arsenal will come up against Dutch side, PSV Eindhoven.

The Erik Ten Hag side was placed in Group E alongside Sociedad, Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus.

Man United who missed out on qualification for the Champions league after finishing sixth in the EPL last season will be looking at reclaiming the Europa League title which they last won in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

However, they will be faced with a strong opponent in Real Sociedad at the group stage.

Arsenal, however, is in Group A alongside PSV Eindhoven, Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt and Swiss title holders FC Zurich. The group is considered is slightly tougher than that of Man United.

The group stage of the Europa League is slated to get underway on September 8 with the final to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31.

