Ethiopia Airlines

By Prince Okafor

Ethiopian Airlines has alerted its passengers in Nigeria, and other countries on the current rise of fraudulent online transactions.

A statement signed by the company’s General Manager, Shimeles Arage, said that activities of the scammers necessitated a notice to travellers and the public to beware of the criminals.

According to the statement: “In view of this, the management of Ethiopian Airlines is appealing to the public to always cross check the website and payment advice sent to them as many travellers are falling victim to these scammers.

“Ethiopian Airlines will not call you for payment or ask you to pay into any account.

Ethiopian Airlines have offices in four cities in Nigeria and can be reached at the international airports in Kano, Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos. Please cross-check all links before making payments.”

