The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomj has congratulated the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III on the occasion of his first coronation anniversary on the throne.

Ereyitomi in his congratulatory message to the revered Warri monarch commended the Royal father for his leadership prowess in championing the growth of Warri Kingdom and his subjects to enviable height as well as attracting investment to his domain within a year as the father of Itsekiri nation.

He expressed delight for the King’s first anniversary on the throne of his forefathers as the 21st century King who ascended on the pristine throne on August 21, 2021, making him one of the youngest Olu to emerge in recent time since Warri Kingdom was founded in 1480 AD.

The federal lawmaker who is also a Chief in the Palace of the Olu of Warri and candidate of the PDP return ticket for the reelection bid to the National Assembly, hailed the king and his subjects for their unity and peaceful gathering of the people.

Chief Ereyitomi on behalf of his family, Warri Federal Constituency and his supporters wished the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III a great celebrations.

