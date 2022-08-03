The members of Ikoro Agbor, Lagos Chapter have issued a warning threat to the Local Government Chairman of Ika South Council Mr. Sunny Tatabuzogwu over alleged lack of equity and fairness in his leadership style, noting that they will storm the council and force him out of office.

The group made this disclosure yesterday in a statement signed by its President and secretary Mr. Nkemchor Okoh and Mr. Egun Nicholas after a meeting in Lagos.

The statement reads, “ our position is drawn from the fallout of the leadership crisis in the legislature which further maligned the Agbor people in the political equation of the local government area.

” We cannot continue to keep quiet when our people are pushed to the background.

“The Chairman of the Council is from Abavo, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP is now from Abavo, the new leader of the councilors is from Abavo and the Secretary of Local Education Authority is from Abavo.

“We cannot take this any longer. We listened to the viral audio where the council chairman and Hon Sony Ogwu hatched plans to put their personal interest ahead of the majority of the people. It was a big Shame for Hon Ogwu.

We call on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to immediately call his cousin to order as his aloofness will affect the votes his party will receive from the people of Agbor in 2023.

“We urge Hon Festus Chukwuyem Okoh to stay away from the issue as the interest of Agbor cannot be wished away for personal gains.

“It is the duty of the councillors to make changes in their leadership but in doing so, equity and fairness must be applied”.

RELATED NEWS