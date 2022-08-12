.

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian players, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will travel to Emirates Stadium as Leicester City seek to get the first win of the season against Arsenal on Saturday in the 2022/23 Premier League match day 2.

The Super Eagles midfielder, Ndidi played a critical role last weekend as Foxes shared spoils with Brentford in a four goals thriller at King Power Stadium.

The Gunners, who defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in their London derby opener at Selhurst Park, will be playing at home with confidence to have another three points in the bag.

Ndidi, however, has predicted a difficult game against Mikel Arteta’s side but added that sticking to Brendan Rodgers’ tactics can upset Arsenal.

“Every game is a difficult game – home or away – as long as you’re playing any team in the Premier League. It just depends on your tactics and is based on what you are going to present in the game and the way you go about it.

“I think it’s one of those games where you go there, and anything can happen. If we stick to our tactics and then do everything properly, I think we can get something out of the game.

“It was a good win for them (Arsenal vs Palace), and I think they’ll have the confidence now. So, it’s just for us now to look for our confidence. If we can get something out of this one, it is very good for the confidence moving forwards,” Ndidi said.

