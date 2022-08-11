By Ikechukwu Odu

There was jubilation at Edem Ani Automous Community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as the Enugu State Government on Wednesday, presented the Certificate of Recognition to their Traditional Ruler, HRH, Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu.

While making the presentation at the state Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, Enugu, the Commissioner, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, said that Igwe Asadu’s selection by his community was in accordance with the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 151, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.

Dr. Egumgbe equally said that the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved Igwe Asadu’s recognition as the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Autonomous Community, which is made up of 15 villages.

“I have the honour to inform you that having considered your selection by your community satisfactory and in accordance with the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 151, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004, His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved your recognition as the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State with effect from 26th July, 2022.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, I congratulate you on your well-deserved selection and subsequent recognition. I am further to express the hope that your Community Edem-Ani, will enjoy peace and harmony under your reign,” Dr. Egumgbe said.

In his reaction, HRH Igwe Asadu, who is a Nurse at Texas, USA, expressed his gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi, for his support leading to his recognition as the Traditional Ruler of his community, adding that he has been energized to do more for his people and the state at large.

He also pledged to build on the existing love and peace in the community. He further said that he would fortify the Town Union and equally build food-bank where every member of the community would have at least two square meals daily throughout his reign as the monarch.

He also said “I want to thank my friends and family who helped me in this long journey of becoming the Traditional Ruler of my community. It was a tough challenge but the stakeholders stood by me. I love and appreciate them for that even as I look forward for their pieces of advice as I undertake this leadership responsibility.

“As a person, this recognition as the Traditional Ruler of my community means a lot to me. I means that a lot of trust is bestowed on me, it means that I must scrutinize everything I do now. For over six years, I have been trying to achieve this feat because God told me that He would use me as a succour for my people. I am happy that I am on the throne today, and like the Bible said, when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice. You can see that everyone is rejoicing for me.

“Positive change has come to my people of Edem-Ani. I will look into our bad roads with the help of the government. I will equally look into the traders blocking our entrance road at Odenigbo Junction in Nsukka, among other things,” the visibly elated monarch said.

Vanguard observed that Igwe Asadu’s recognition as the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Autonomous Community sparked jubilation at his palace as other Traditional Rulers, including HRH, Igwe Patrick Okoro, of Nkpunano Ancient Kingdom, in Nsukka Local Government Area , as well as his counterpart from Igga Ancient Kingdom, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, HRH, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, both in Enugu State joined in the celebration.

Vanguard also observed that there were traditional dance troupes which lavishly entertained the people.

