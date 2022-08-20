‘Monarch using police to intimidate us

By Dennis Agbo

The people of Umuanaekeodo family in Ibagwa Nike Community in Enugu East local government area of Enugu State have cried out over an attempt by the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu to use the state commissioner of police and his officers to stop their planned New Yam Festival.

The villagers specifically accused the commissioner of police, Abubakar Lawal and the divisional police officer in charge of Unity Police Division, one SP Eze as individuals abusing their offices and intimating the people and willfully disobeying an order and judgement of an Enugu State High Court.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu, chairman and board of trustees of the village, Iky Ngwu, accused the CP of using anti-robbery unit of the state police command to detain the leaders of the community to fulfill his agreement with Igwe Ugwu despite a subsisting court order.

“The use of Enugu State police commissioner, Abubakar Lawal and the divisional police officer in charge of Unity Police Division, one SP Eze by Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu of Ibagwa Nike to stop the entire Umuanaekeodo and the greater Ibagwa Nike community from celebrating their New Yam festival despite judgement and order of the Court of Appeal.

“The police commissioner has decided to use anti-robbery unit of the state police command to detain the leaders of the community to fulfill his agreement with Igwe Ugwu despite a subsisting court order.

“Invitation was issued to the leaders of the family by SP Nnamdi Okereke, officer in charge Anti–robbery section on Saturday August 20, 2022 by 12. noon. The matter was reported to the IGP in Abuja on Friday and the Police Service Commission of the role of the Enugu State police commissioner,” Ngwu said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lawal, said that the petitioners have an issue with the state Criminal and Investigation Department, CID, which the police needs to deal with.

Also, Igwe Ugwu said that there was perpetual court court injunction against the individuals holding a community festival.

Ugwu noted that if it was an individual feast, there would be no problem but that the community had celebrated New Yam Festival in the year, adding that the petitioners were causing crisis in the Community.

