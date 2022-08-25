By Olasunkanmi Akonni & Gabriel Olawale

A Nigeria based United States firm, My Daily Choice, has introduced into the country’s market, Fuel Factor X to help solve high cost and other challenges associated with petrol, diesel and cooking gas in the country.

Speaking during the official unveiling of Fuel Factor X, Country Director for My Daily Choice Nigeria, Ada Uzoma said that the product not only improves fuel economy but also help reduces emissions, prolongs engine life and enhances performance.

“One of the greatest challenges in the automotive industry is fuel efficiency. Fuel Factor X has developed a proprietary combustion technology and additive blend that will allow anyone who operates a car, vehicle, or engine to run their engine with lower fuel consumption, cleaner exhaust, and higher power output.

“Fuel Factor X is an automotive fuel additive that can be used in both gasoline and diesel engines. This product has a variety of functions including: reducing emissions, boost performance, and improve the longevity of your engine. By using this additive you will save money on fuel costs and produce less exhaust.

“Each type of fuel has specific effects on the engine system. Some fuels are more reactive than others, which causes higher temperatures and increased wear and tear on certain engine parts. For all of these reasons we highly recommend Fuel Factor X as a great product for anyone who is interested in improving the performance and longevity of their vehicle.”

Ada explained that Fuel Factor X contains detergents, lubricants, stabilizers, corrosion inhibitors, polymerization retardants, and demulsifiers with no alcohol.

“Fuel Factor X is the revolutionary new gasoline additive that helps reduce the cost of gasoline. Made from a patented formula, it helps increase fuel efficiency and gas mileage. If you are interested in saving money on fuel, then you should definitely try this revolutionary fuel treatment product.

“This revolutionary fuel treatment product can substantially reduce your fuel consumption. You can save substantial amounts of money on gas every year if you use this product. All you need to do is put the liquid fuel treatment in your car and then run it for a few minutes. It’s that simple!”

Earlier, Company affiliate, Mr. Akinlolu Akinpelumi urged Nigerians to embraces the product that will help them save money, saying that the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are not likely to come down.

“I have two cars, one is Toyota product while the second is Volvo, because of the challenges associated with fuel consumption, I result to driving Volvo weekends alone but since I started using Fuel Factor X, I can now move around with my Volvo car anytime any day without worry because it help me save fuel, reduces the number of time I service my car and increase the life span.

“Mrs. Nike Adesanya usually used a 12.5kg cylinder for her shawarma business within five days after applying 2ml of our product in her cylinder before filling she was able to use the same gas for extra five days. And has since been using our product.”

He disclosed that the product is relatively cheap considering the multipurpose functions and comes in different size such as 10ml, 120ml, 1 gallon jug, 5 gallons jug and drum of 55 gallons.

