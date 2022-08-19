The Chairman of the Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency, Bishop Dr. Emmah Gospel Isong has called on African leaders at the various stratas to instill good governance and credible representation.

Bishop Isong who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the Presbyterian Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), made the call at a 5-day ‘Summit 2022 Leadership Conference’ in the city of Seoul, South Korea.

Dr Isong who was one of Nigeria’s select few delegates was among 300 leaders of thoughts around the globe drawn from over 137 Nations that includes serving Presidents, Ambassadors, Ministers, Religious and Economic heads to promote peaceful co-existence and sound relationships around the world.

Emmah Isong who was part of the representives that converged under the Universal Peace Federation (UPF); organisers of ‘The Summit 2022 Leadership Conference’ to join in signing a peace chatter, urged Africa Leaders on credible leadership.

According to Isong;

“The world and indeed African nations like Nigeria are well endowed with so much natural and human resources to become a better place. If we sincerely enthrone credible and honest leadership, by the grace of God Almighty we can come out of the vices of frustration, depression, crime and poverty, insecurity and disunity.

“Our political players will stop using religion and ethnicity as excuses for their nefarious activities. There is nothing wrong with Ethnic affiliations but there is actually something wrong with nepotism.

There is also nothing wrong with religious beliefs but there is absolutely something wrong with fanatism, extremism, or terrorism. The same knife an assassin uses to take a life is the same knife a surgeon uses to save a life. The beauty of the flower is in the differentiability and multiplicity of its petals.”

“The Scripture says these things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation; but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33 KJV)”.

Also in attendance where Lady Amb. Aisha Fatima, Nigeria’s Minister of Police Affairs – Mohammed Dingyadi, National President of CAN – Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh, Regional Coordinator IAPD – Rev. George, Nigeria’s Chapter Chairman of UPF – Dr. John Okoriko.

The Summit 2022 Leadership Conference was held at the Lotte Hotels in Seoul – South Korea between August 11th – 15th, 2022.

