The Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero and the Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchuku, on Saturday added glamour to the first coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The traditional rulers joined the sons and daughters of Itsekiri ethnic nationality at Ode-Itsekiri Community for the celebration.

Hundreds of Itsekiri sons and daughters within and in Diaspora thronged Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Iwere nation to pay homage to the Olu of Warri, who was crowned on Aug. 21, 2021.

Various communities, Warri Council of Chiefs, groups, associations, among others, took time to honour the king one after the other in a glamorous manner.

The Omadino Community, currently the Palace guard, entertained audience with the colourful Itsekiri traditional dance.

Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, the Igbah of Warri Kingdom, represented by her daughter at the colourful ceremony, presented a sculpture, representing the 19th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse II.

In his remarks, Atuwatse III, thanked his guests, especially the Emir of Kano and the Dein of Agbor, for travelling far to felicitate with him.

“I specifically thanked the Emir of Kano for travelling far to felicitate with the Itsekiris. I also thanked the Dein of Agbor.

“I am honoured to have both of you here; I speak for everyone to say you have added grace to this occasion.

“I appreciate my darling Olori, thank you for standing and supporting me.

“I also thank you for embracing every single word of our children today,” the traditional ruler said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first coronation anniversary, which started on Wednesday with various activities, would be rounded off on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at the Palace Church, Warri.