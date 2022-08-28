By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the demise of Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammadu Kwairanga 111, the First-Class Emir of Funakaye who died in his sleep on Saturday in Bajoga, Gombe State.

The Emir, according to the statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu died a day after attending the commissioning of the Central Mosque in Kaltungo.

The statement said, “He died a day after attending the commissioning of the Central Mosque in Kaltungo and just a few hours after he collected humanitarian assistance dispatched to his people by President Buhari following the losses suffered from devastating floods.

“The mostly food items were delivered through Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and had not fully been off-loaded when the news of his death was broken.”

In a message to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Gombe State, President Buhari described the deceased as “a most committed, most articulate advocate of the less privileged who endeared himself to many with his politeness, kindness and commitment to the well-being of his people.

“His demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved working for the common people. He was a proud and dedicated citizen.

“May his soul attain peace. In this time of grief, I express condolences to the family, the government and people of Gombe State,” the President added

