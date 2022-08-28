The Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN) has partnered with the Broadcast Media Africa (BMA) to host the maiden edition of the biggest content exhibition in Nigeria, tagged Nigeria Electronic Media Content Exhibition and Awards (NEMCEA).

Organisers of this first if it’s kind event say NEMCEA is a strategic media content event which is billed to hold annually to bring global stakeholders in the Media industry in and out of Nigeria together under the same roof, to buy, sell, collaborate and exchange professional ideas.

According to the President of EMCOAN, Mrs Jibe Ologeh, made these known to journalists at press conference in Lagos recently. She said the event will bring to fore issues and perspectives bordering on the media industry in Nigeria in particular and across Africa as a whole, from the 29th to 31st of August 2022, at Radinson blu hotels in Ikeja.

She also noted that NEMCEA is open to all broadcast content producers as well as other stakeholders across media. These include but not limited to Television, Radio and moviemakers. She added that exhibitors and content owners home and abroad are expected to attend the event. She also urged interested participants who are yet to register for the event to do so online.

“Despite being the biggest content development hub in Africa, Nigeria has no content market to cater for her ever growing electronic and media content and film industry. This is the vacuum NEMCEA is here to fill”, she said.

The event also has a unique feature known as the “Barter village”, a rare opportunity provided by NEMCEA where content producers, channels as well as distributors can exchange content by barter. This epoch Three-Day event is expected to be flagged off by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed. The Keynote address at the Opening Ceremony will be delivered by the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator. Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also speaking at the press conference said the event has the capacity to position Lagos State at par with other great film festival cities of the world. He added that the while concept of the event will help to promote not just actors and presenters but also better reward content owners.

He said further; “In a Country with over 150 public and private television channels and more than 350 independent television media content and film production companies, the presence of global and local content streaming platforms like Netflix, Showmax, IrokoTV, dvdexcite etc., it is high time we had a very well organized Electronics media content and film market to serve as a market place for the trading of media content, film and development of co-production partnerships locally and internationally”.

NEMCEA is expected to have hundreds of industry players from various countries in attendance. It will also help promote the development and trade in Nigerian electronic media content bith locally and internationally. NEMCEA is proudly supported by the Broadcast Media Africa (BMA) in collaboration with Nigeria International Film and Television Summit (NIFS).

RELATED NEWS