By Chioma Obinna

THE Executive Director, Growth & Partnerships at Itex Integrated Services, Adekunle Adebiyi, has called on African entrepreneurs to embrace innovative mindset in order to contribute to economic development of the African continent.

Speaking at the Africa Revenue Summit in a session entitled, “The Mindset that Wins,” he raised conversations around the need for African-based organisations, including Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), to develop a winning mindset to navigate through the challenges of the economies they operate in.

He stated: “This is because it plays a pivotal role in helping business enterprises effectively align their sales and marketing strategies with their overall organisational goal in order to upscale their revenue outcomes.”

Adebiyi noted that organisations that are regarded as being sustainable across the global business ecosystem are those that have embraced contemporary business strategies and technologies to upscale their business operations.

He said, “This, therefore, has a positive impact on their revenue generation capacities. This is made further evident when he said, “Organisations, including SMEs that intend to operate sustainably must be willing to have a winning mindset. This is because it has a positive correlation with the bottom line of financial performance.”

He further emphasised the need for business owners across the continent, particularly, within Nigeria, to embrace the culture of collaboration, adding, “This is owing to the fact that collaborative efforts, particularly within the corporate ecosystem, have been proven to be a viable strategy that drives the revenue growth of companies regardless of the sector. This could be seen when organisations that have embraced the concept of collaboration are better equipped to achieve more. “This, therefore, helps them to uncover diverse innovative ways through which they can upscale their business operations to create more revenue-generation streams.”

