By Miftaudeen Raji

Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker and spokesperson-designate for the 2023 presidential campaign of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has hit back at the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo over his comment on Atiku in a TV interview recently.

Keyamo has come under fire for his views on various issues including Atiku during his interview on Channels Television on Friday.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page, Keyamo accused Melaye of demeaning the office of the vice presidency of Nigeria.

Melaye described views in the interview as myopia, intellectually stagnant, shameful and embarrassing.

“It’s embarrassing and a disgrace to his children because a man like Keyamo will open his gutters and talk to a former president of the federal republic of Nigeria. One single Nigeria with several competencies – Alhaji AtikuAbubakar.”

He stated that if Keyamo had succeeded as a minister he wouldn’t have talked the way he talked in the televised interview.

Melaye said many Nigerians do not even know the portfolio Keyamo is occupying because he is inactive, redundant and invisible.

He said, “He has been completely consumed by the aura of Ngige his superior minister, inactive as minister because he is not visible as a minister. He is not known as a minister.”

