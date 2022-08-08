By Obas Esiedesa

AFTER four consecutive days of generating above the 4,000 Megawatts mark, the national grid fell by 6.7 percent on Sunday to 3,935.8MW from 4,218.3MW recorded last Saturday.

The drop in generation halted the national grid recovery that was hampered by the collapse recorded on 20th July, the sixth this year.

Data on hourly generation provided by the National System Operators, a unit in the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, showed a further drop to 3,381.3MW as at 3pm yesterday from 21 power plants.

A breakdown showed that the top three performing plants were Shiroro Hydro, 568MW; Egbin Power, 545MW and Azura-Edo IPP, 434MW.

From the distribution end, NSO data showed that electricity distribution companies were taking just 3,003MW. Ikeja DisCo, 426MW, had the highest load allocation followed by Abuja DisCo 405MW, Eko DisCo 382MW, Ibadan 364MW, Enugu DisCo 288MW and Benin DisCo 247MW.

Others were Port Harcourt DisCo 217MW, Kano DisCo 213MW, Kaduna DisCo 201MW, Jos DisCo 173MW and Yola DisCo 86MW.

The Federal Government had on July 1 activated a partial Power Purchase Agreement, PPA, with generation companies, GenCos, for the supply of 5,505 Megawatts of electricity for peak generation and a base load of 4,893MW.

The partial PPA guaranteed payment for gas supplied to the GenCos by gas companies and also ensured that the generation companies are paid for power supplied to the national grid.

As part of effort to expand distribution capacity, the Federal Government disclosed recently that the first set of mega transformers from the €63 million Siemens deal will begin to arrive in Nigeria from September.

The Siemens deal which is expected to significantly improve the country’s electricity distribution capacity was approved by the Federal Executive Council in December, 2021.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media, to the Minister of Power, Mallam Isa Sanusi said the transformers have successfully undergone factory acceptance test at Siemens’ transformers factory in Trento Italy.

The transformers, he explained, were ordered by the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidential Power Initiative, PPI.

