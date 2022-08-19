Electoral laws: We'll participate in C'River LG polls in 2023 ― PDP

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The People Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state has revealed that it would fully participate in the forthcoming local government polls come May 24th, 2023.

The decision to participate fully during the polls was reached after a meeting of enlarged stakeholders of the party on the 14th of August, 2022.

This was made known in a release signed by the Party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Mike Ojisi signed on his behalf by the P.A to State Party Chairman, David Ukeh.

He disclosed that the state working Committee of the Party resolved to take full participation on the heels of the advice and resolution by the enlarged Stakeholders’ meeting held last Sunday.

He stated that: “The State Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River State has formally approved that members can participate in the forthcoming Local Government Elections as announced by the Cross River State Independent Electoral

Commission.

“This followed the advice and resolution of the enlarged Stakeholders’ meeting which was held last Sunday, the 14th day of August 2022, at a well-attended meeting held at the Transcorp Hotel Calabar.

“The meeting resolved that the party should fully participate in the exercise so as not to jeopardize the ambition of young party members willing to test their popularity at the said elections at both Councillorship and Chairmanship levels,” he said.

He further explained that the decision followed a guided Legal advice on all legal implications surrounding the elections.

“The party concluded that the Guidelines issued by The Electoral body clearly indicates that the elections will be guided by the Electoral Act 2022 and the Local Government Law of Cross River state.

“Consequently, the Party expressed confidence that she will hold the electoral body to account on the strict

provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, including the use of Bimodal accreditation method popularly known as BVAS, which governs the conduct of Elections into Area Councils and is applicable to all Local Government Councils Elections in Nigeria.

“The Party, therefore, advises all prospective aspirants on her platform to watch out as guidelines for participating in the Elections will be released next week,” the statement read.

