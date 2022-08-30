By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Election Petition tribunal in Ekiti State, yesterday, granted prayers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to inspect electoral materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the conduct of the June 18, governorship election in the state.

Mr Kabir Akingbolu, who held brief for Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN, brought a motion exparte in under Section 6(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Section 47(1) of the first schedule of the Electoral Act, Section 146(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the tribunal.

In his ruling, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, granted the prayers of the APC, who is the 2nd respondent/applicant in the suit.

Justice Kpochi, while granting the ex-parte motion, said it is germane for the applicant to defend the petition.

Also, the oral application by Akingbolu, as prayed at the tribunal was granted.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, candidate, Chief Segun Oni, had dragged the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, who won the June 18 Ekiti Governorship to the tribunal.

