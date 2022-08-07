By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

About eight bandits were on Saturday neutralized by security personnel in the Sabongari community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State when troops of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH as well as a local vigilante group went on an operation to flush out bandits in communities in Wase.

It was gathered that the operation began since on Saturday and continued on Sunday in the Wase general area as the spokesman of OpSH, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the death of the eight bandits.

Apart from Sabongari, Zurak and Yaddi Lawan which were occupied by the bandits were liberated as the bandits were chased out and their property razed as a resident, Umar Iliya claimed.

It would be recalled that local vigilante had last week killed over a dozen bandits at Bangalala community

Iliya noted residents are joyous over what they termed a successful operation to rid the area of bandits who are terrorizing communities in Wase and other surrounding areas.

