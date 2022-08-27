.

Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), in collaboration with the Swiss Development Corporation SDC and the Nigerian German Cooperation implemented by the GIZ who is also a Platinum Sponsor of the festival alongside Kada Cinemas, Phoenix browser, Accelerate Tv, Presco Plc and Vanguard Allure as partners will be hosting the maiden edition of the Edo State International Film Festival themed; Edo To The World at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage in Benin city, Edo State from 1st- 4th September 2022.

The Chief Host for the festival is His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki, Executive Governor of Edo State, and convened by the Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare who expressed her excitement at seeing this project to fruition after a long phase of strategic planning. Also announced at the press conference which took place at the New Festival Hall, Edo State Government House were Nollywood actors Linda Osifo and Nosa Rex, two proud indigenes of the nation’s heartbeat as brand ambassadors of the event.

The Edo State International Film Festival is billed as a four(4) day event of over 150 specially curated movies screenings across Kada cinemas and Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage, masterclasses with industry experts, panel discussions, movie premieres and other exciting in-person events as well as virtual sessions with local and international industry experts. The festival will take place in Benin city, Edo state.

This event is the first of its kind and will be a milestone in the emergence of the Edo Film industry to the global stage. With over 1500 movie entries submitted from over 90 countries, #ESIFF2022 will be a potpourri of the best talents out of Edo standing alongside world-class veterans judging the various categories.

There will be exciting cash prizes of up to $2,000 dollars each for movies in 3 specific and highly competitive categories sponsored by Phoenix Browser namely; Best Student Film Making, Best Use of Technology and Best Cell Phone/ Tab Movie respectively.

A Film Festival Committee has been set up to oversee the planning and execution of the Edo State International Film Festival led by Veteran Nollywood film maker Mr. Lancelot Imasuen- Chairman of committee, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare as Co-Chairperson, Mr. Davidson Izegaegbe- Festival Director, Ms. Violet Okosun, Mr. Elvis Ahior, Mrs. Caroline Ikhuenobe, Mr. Charles Nzeribe, Mr. Naigbe Osifo, Mr. Moses Jonah and Ms Latasha Ngwube as committee members.

Edo State International Film Festival looks to bring together movie makers, investors, distributors and industry enthusiasts from around the world (Virtually and physically) and attract the attention of key players within the creative industry in Edo State as well as promote the collaboration of filmmakers with Edo state origin, movies made in Edo State and the international community. The festival will serve as an avenue to promote creative skills development and create job opportunities for the residents of Edo State as well as spot emerging talent ripe for internships and collaborative opportunities with content streaming platforms like Accelerate TV.

ESIFF2022 will have the presence of top Nollywood and International movie stars and industry experts such as Mercy Aigbe, Charles Inojie, Alex Usifo, Lancelot Imasuen, Cleopatra Starretts, Uche Agbo, Etinosa Idemudia, Remi Ibinola, Onye Ubanatu, Jennifer Alegieuno amongst others physically and virtually who would be facilitating various sessions within the creative industry.

Some of which include; Masterclass in Acting, Masterclass in Script Writing, Masterclass in Directing, Masterclass in Screenwriting, Building a Career in Content Creation, Masterclass in getting roles and being visible, SFX makeup amongst others.

Currently, registrations to attend the festival is ongoing on the official #ESIFF2022 www.edostatefilmfestival.ng, #ESIFF2022 also features an ongoing skit challenge where three winners will emerge and win cash prizes of #250,000, #150,000, #100,000 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively. The festival will create an avenue for the participants to not only showcase but expand their creativity, connect and interact with creatives from across the world and foster content partnerships.

The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony, red carpet and movie screening on day one, masterclass sessions and movie premiere will hold on day two and three respectively and the festival will come to a close with a culture tour, and closing Gala night ceremony featuring award presentations and red carpet interviews.

The Festival Director, Mr. Davidson Izegaegbe, during his speech highlighted the role of emerging technology in movie making, imploring the youths especially to register for the masterclasses to help these creatives enhance their skills and understand show business.

