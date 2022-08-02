By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE traditional ruler of Igarra/Akuku clan in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State, HRH, Oba Adeche Saiki II, yesterday lauded the education reforms of the governor GodwinObaseki led administration saying it has positioned public schools for better performance and the churning out of quality pupils and students.

He stated this at a reception organized for the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mrs Ozavize Salami where he described the SUBEB chairman as a competent leader who has demonstrated the capacity to perform and commended the governor for the choice of Salami as the chairman of the board.

He said “Let me say that her appointment, which is highly impressive, stands on the principle that pitches the conduct of our Education system in Edo State and the Country.

“I have no doubt that your office shall brandish you with more achievements and skyrocket your profile in such an astronomical proportion that would move the world. I know also that you will make us proud as usual because it is from your childhood you know the goose that would lay the golden egg.”

On her part, Salami said Governor Obaseki was clear about his vision for education in the state when he appointed her as chairman of SUBEB.

She said “When His Excellency appointed me as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), he was very clear in his mandate to me specifically about building on the gains of the basic Education Sector reforms he began in 2018 popularly known as EdoBEST.

“Akoko-Edo is at the heart of educational reform in Edo state with 27 Junior Secondary Schools and 69 primary schools already in the EdoBESTprogram. As we look to continue to expand the number of schools in the Edo Best program we hope to achieve a 100 compliance level for all schools in Akoko Edo and the entire state to be part of the program.

“As part of His Excellency’s drive to improve education at the basic level, Akoko Edo has benefitted tremendously from the EdoSTAR program instituted by the Governor.

“Under the administration of His Excellency, Godwin Nosakhare Obaseki, interventions have been planned in various primary schools and Junior secondary schools in all 18 LGAs within the state to improve the learning environment of our children” adding that nine schools would benefit from it.

Some of the things to be provided for the schools she said include Supply of adequate school furniture, borehole installation and construction of overhead tank for adequate water supply, construction of toilet block and restoration of the water supply system, construction of four classroom blocks with offices and construction of six classroom blocks with offices.

“We understand that the challenges are as many as they are diverse and critical and I can assure you of our commitment to closing teachers’ gaps, improving learning outcomes and making significant investment in improving the school environment. Education for all is the responsibility of all so we also need you to do your part.”

