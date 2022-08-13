.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A group, Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) yesterday protested the alleged attempt by the police to compromise the investigation into the culpability of three persons in a recent case of kidnap in the state capital.

They said despite reports that the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) has recommended that the suspects have a case to answer, some people have petitioned the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba to order a fresh investigation alleging that such a plot was to compromise the investigation and free the suspects.

The protesters in a letter to the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State and signed by the President and Acting Secretary of BSM; Comrade Curtis Ugbo and Esohe Adun, they said “Our petition is that a deadly kidnap group was taken down by the operatives of the anti-cultism team in the Edo State Police Command recently with the arrest of the kingpins of the group namely Sunny Osahon, Monday Edokpolor and Ikponmwosa Iyayiumwen while others are still at large.

“The case has been charged to Criminal Court-3 of the Edo State High Court for prosecution of the masterminds of the deadly act. And information reaching the leadership of the Benin Solidarity Movement BSM Worldwide is that there are demonic plans by some unscrupulous elements in authority of withdrawing the case from the Court even after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) advised that they have a case to answer and commencement of fresh investigation of the kidnapping allegation and we are saying no to this demonic plan.

“We hereby appeal to the IGP to intervene in the case promptly to avert a situation where self-help would be resorted to by those who are aggrieved about it.”

Responding to the protesters at the Police State Command, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor denied the allegation that there plans to transfer the case to the AIG and assured that the police would ensure it was prosecuted to the end.

