By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State government has urged youths in the state to be productive and display a sense of patriotism to the country in all they do.

The State Commissioner for Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, Chris Nehikhare stated this at a three-day youth colloquium as part of activities to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

In his opening remarks at the event that attracted notable intellectuals from across the country that delivered papers, Nehikhare said “It has become imperative to deliberately and directly engage youths through a series of discussions and training for a mindset shift that will lead to meaningful and productive lifestyles including income generating activities.

“The youth population is of great importance to any government as their participation or non-participation has direct and indirect impact on the society.

“ It is therefore important to harness the capacity and utilize the strength of the youth towards the development of the society by directly investing in them as the empowerment of the youth is directly proportional to the growth of the society.

“This is one of the underlying rationales for organizing this event and it is our belief that the youths present here today will imbibe the necessary knowledge that will enable you all to be positive change agents which will be reflective in both principle as well as character and become the culture among the youths.

“The Edo State Government has committed resources to this event and the expected return on this investment will be the impact you make in the paths of life you have chosen to follow or the paths you decide to create.”

He said the event was organised to harness the capacity and utilise the strength of youths in the state towards the development of the society.

He noted that the state government committed resources to the event believing that the expected return on the investment would be the impact to be made by the youths in the paths of life they chose to follow or the paths they chose to create.

