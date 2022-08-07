By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – EDO state government yesterday said it has engaged 3000 teachers in primary schools and would engage another 1000 into its secondary schools to enhanced the gains from the EdoBest (Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation) programme which has also been introduced into its post primary school cadre, identified as EdoBEST 2.0.



The state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe stated this at a press conference to announce reforms in the Education where he said the “Edo Best 2.0 Approach was designed to improve on quality of academics in the post primary cadre, create frameworks to coordinate co-curricular activities and improve on school administration.



She said “We have reimagined academic activities to rework the following and to ensure that 60 percent of the activities are for teaching, learning, and instructional time; 24 percent are for co – curricular activities; and 16 percent are for brain stimulating activities for students.



She said the state government was aware of the falling education standard in the state as a result of examination malpractice and was working hard to provide both manpower and infrastructure needed in the state school system.



“The quality of education students receive in school has come under scrutiny recently in Edo State due to the high rate of malpractice and misconduct reported during major examination exercise in the state, as well as a lack of personnel (teachers) to effectively deliver training across 307 schools dispersed across the state’s 18 local government areas.



“Since 2008, the state has not employed any teacher across the state, but we are happy to say that we have engaged 3000 teachers for the primary and are working to engage 1000 teachers for the post primary.



“In order to build on the achievements already seen in the Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo BEST) Programme, the State Government through the Ministry of Education has been compelled to take decisive action under the EdoBEST 2.0 reform agenda in order to address concerns with secondary education.



“The EdoBEST 2.0 secondary school reform is intended to have an impact on students ‘ learning, school administration in three key areas”

RELATED NEWS