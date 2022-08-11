By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

An Edo State High Court sitting in Okada has restrained the wife of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Abibatu Yaro; Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro and four others, their agents, assignees, privies, employees or any other persons, howsoever, described, acting for or through the defendants from entering, building, selling, mortgaging, letting, farming on the parcel of land measuring approximately 160 feet by 360 feet lying and situated on the left side of New Benin-Lagos Expressway at Ovbiogie village, Ovia North East LGA of the state.

Other defendants in the matter are the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ekiadolor Police Station, Mr. S.PAmusa; Police Service Commission, Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force.

Trial judge, Justice A.T. Momodu also ordered the defendant to stay clear of the land (besides the Police Shooting Range) well-known to the parties, which shall be delineated by a litigation survey plan to be drawn by the claimant/applicant, pending the hearing on notice of the motion for interlocutory injunction.

The case has been adjourned to November 1, 2022, for the hearing of the motion for interlocutory injunction.

The claimant/plaintiff, Mr. Monday Ehibise in the suit, is praying the court to declare that he is the rightful owner of the land in question measuring 160 feet by 360 feet lying and situated on the left side of New Benin Lagos Road at Ovbiogie village Ovia North East, Edo State (beside the Police Shooting Range) and entitled to be granted Statutory rights of occupancy having inherited same from his father, Pa Aiyamenkhue Ehibise.

