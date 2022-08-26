… Says He’s a tactical progressive politician

By Gabriel Olawale

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of the Media Campaign Council for the Edo 2020 Governorship election, Mr. John Mayaki has joined other well-wishers to celebrate with Mr Tayo Ayinde, the Chief of Staff to the Lagos Governor, on the occasion of the celebration of his birthday anniversary.

In his felicitation message on Thursday, the party chieftain said, “I join all well-meaning friends and family members both in Lagos and abroad to wish Mr Tayo Ayinde a colourful birthday.

Mayaki said, “the amiable Chief of Staff to the hardworking Lagos State Governor has displayed professionalism in discharging his duties”, adding that “It is not the years in your life but the life in your years that counts being a rare bred and an enigmatic administrator”.

According to the Edo APC chieftain, “Mr. Tayo Ayinde is indeed a tireless teammate, a committed ally, a tactical progressive politician and a dutiful Chief of Staff whose inestimable contribution and role towards the birth of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is commendable.

“As you consummate another circle in the journey of your life, those of us who are your admirers in Edo State wish you many more thriving, prosperous, flourishing, triumphant and fruitful years ahead.”

“Sir, while celebrating you on this birth anniversary of yours, I equally want to appreciate your laudable contributions, commitments and commendable dedication to the realization of the lofty ideas and developmental agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

“In your efforts to drive the dream of a greater Lagos with the governor, we pray that the Good Lord grant you long life, sound health, needed wisdom and intelligence to positively contribute your best towards taking Lagos State to greater heights.”

