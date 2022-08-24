By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has raised the alarm that its former Chairman, Engr. Ike Ugwuegede is exerting pressure on the agency to breach rules guiding issuance of building approvals to allow him erect a school building close to the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Enugu, considered as a national security threat.

The Authority also accused Ugwuegede of mounting pressure on the state government to allow him to annex someone’s landed property behind a private school in GRA Enugu, which Ugwuegede promotes as chairman, even as it disclosed that it has no plan of demolishing any building belonging to Ugwuegede’s schools as he allegedly went around raising false alarm against the agency.

When contacted on the telephone, Ugwuegede failed to give his own side of the story, promising to present his reaction in writing which he did not do until press time.

Briefing newsmen on the development, Chairman of ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh denied the allegation that the agency was contemplating a demolition of any part of the private college, clarifying that the matter was between the college and its neighbour, who alleged an encroachment into his property by the school. He said the agency was only concerned that the school did not have approval to operate a poultry, fish farm and a septic tank that discharges feces into the encroached property.

He stated that the management of the school had in several occasions avoided the agency’s request for the re-establishment of their boundary, noting that it was because the school management was aware of its trespass that makes it avoid the agency’s quest for the verification of its actual boundaries.

Onoh disclosed that the school bought its plot of land as a fenced property measuring 5,088.727 square meters, adding that from the available records in the government registry, the school in 2016 encroached into another registered property where it built poultry, fish pond and erected an embankment without approval from the government, hence it was marked for removal on June 13 2016.

“Despite the notice for removal, the school started fencing the encroached land without the permission of the owner, believing there was no thoroughfare into the annexed property that measures over 2,300 square meters. They did a retaining wall which nobody knew until it was discovered.

“In 2020, the agency marked for removal the fish pond and the poultry, yet it was ignored and in July 2021another notice was given, yet it was ignored again. On March 8 2022, a final notice for the removal of the illegal structures was issued.

“In one of their letters to ECTDA, the school admitted that it was aware that the retaining wall was to prevent erosion and water current from eroding into their school fence and that the poultry farm and fish pond was a temporal structure for the students agricultural research. You see, the ECTDA was restrained because Ike Ugwuegede is a former chairman of this agency,” Onoh said.

He further disclosed that on October 15 2021, Ugwuegede submitted for approval another school along Park Avenue GRA, close to the DSS office, but that after due perusal, the DSS advised against the school being cited in the same boundary with its office for the sake of national security.

Onoh stated that even the school wrote to the ECTDA, acknowledging that citing the school close to the DSS office will constitute a security breach, promised to engage with the DSS and revert to the agency. He however said that the school never did and advised Ugwuegede to meet with the national headquarters if the DSS for approval.

He further disclosed that on April 6 2022, the school was given a provisional clearance with a view to granting formal approval, with the condition to abide by the undertaking, but that the school in defiance went ahead to commence construction without resolving the security issues in the neighbourhood, hence the agency withdrew the provisional clearance in the interest of national security.

“All these explanations have become necessary in order to clear the erroneous impression that the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority is withholding Ugwuegede from exercising development of his private school but we are not. The people that Ike Ugwuegede have issues with are the DSS and his neighbour whom he annexed his property. He should therefore leave the ECTDA alone to continue with the tedious jobs he knows that are bound in the agency.

“Everything we have done is in the interest of national security which the school admitted in one of its correspondences with the Capital Territory. We will continue to accord Ugwuegede the full respect as a former chairman of this agency but we will not bend the law because we have a duty to maintain the integrity of the Capital Territory Authority,” Onoh said.

