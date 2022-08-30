We’re really humbled, says Ebriku

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Nongovernmental Organization, Grassroots Solidarity Group, GSG, Monday, hailed its Director General, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, and a top politician, Hon Princess Otanya Odey, over Media Personality of the Year Award 2022 and Emerging Female Politician of the Year Award 2022 respectively by the organisers of the prestigious Yala Achievers Awards.

In a statement signed by the Secretary General, GSG, Ogar Wodah Snr, described the awards as well deserved as the organisers recognised and find it fit to confer on the duo the awards.

The Yala Achievers Award held it’s 5th edition this year.

The statement reads in part, “We in Grassroots Solidarity Group, GSG, are highly elated with the honour, recognition and Award conferred on our own and leader, the Director General of Grassroots Solidarity Group, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, as Media Personality of 2022 along with other deserving awardees including our own lawmaker in awaiting, Hon Princess Otanya who bagged the Rising Politician Award by the organisers of 5th Yala Achievers Awards.

“Friday has been a man of honour and stands out anywhere he finds himself by not projecting himself but has been a patriot, selfless, and committed son of Yala nation over the years.

“He has never been into any kind of discouragement that would deter his love for the people of Yala nation including those in Diaspora but has used his pen to attract Government attention at all levels including the private sector to Yala land as far as the grassroots is concerned.

“He has been able to unite young people of Yala nation, also has been instrumental to their development in terms of education, business and getting involved positively in the political process.

“He is a philanthropist in his own way. This we have seen on how he shares the little he has with others and has put smile on the faces of many whose hope we’re like lost and hanging on the balances of misery and frustration.

“We encourage him to do more and not be deterred as there is still more to be done, which we have our full weight behind and also the youths of Yala nation are with him.”

Meanwhile, they commended Hon Otanya for her great impact on the lives of women and youth in Yala nation and Cross River State as a whole.

“Indeed, it was not a surprise to us to see Hon Princess Otanya emerging Rising Politician of 2022 , and her Award is well deserved.

“Hon Otanya has really made life meaningful to Yala women, youth and families by her selfless philanthropy gestures over the years.

“She is wiser than her age and a visioner, and that is why the men women, and youth including children yearn to see her at the Cross River State House of Assembly because of her charisma, character and conduct.

“It was really thoughtful of the organisers of 5th Yala Achievers Awards to confer on her the Rising Politician Award 2022. We are solidly behind you and your ambition will be realized”, they said.

While responding on behalf of the awardees, the Director General, Grassroots Solidarity Group, GSG, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, said the Awards are call to them to upscale their services to Yala nation and beyond.

“We are really happy with the Awards and assure to give our best on the platform of these awards to do more in impacting more lives”, he said.

Friday also appreciated the organisers of the 5th Yala Achievers Awards for the recognition and Award conferred on them.

