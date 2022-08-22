.

…we are also planting for food Security – Prof. Osalebe

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

EBONYI State University, Abakaliki, EBSU, weekend said it has begun the planting of over 200,00 trees across its campuses, in order to boost its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR in the State.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu who stated this during the launch of tree planting initiative by the Faculty of Management Sciences of the University through Eco-friendly Initiative in conjunction with Ike-Elechi Ogba Foundation, IEOF, at the Permanent site of the University, added that the initiative would also ensure that the eco system of the University was not depleted.

Represented by Prof. Eugene Nweke, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, the Vice Chancellor further explained that the gains accruable from tree planting remain unquantifiable as the University would make alot of revenue from the initiative.

According to him: “You cannot fully quantity what you will get from your farm and the reason is very simple because there are risks associated with planting. You have the risk of natural disasters, among others. Hopefully, it’s going to be bountiful. We will gain alot from it. The fruits you gain from the trees are enormous.

“Amd without mincing words, we are looking at millions of Naira. I cannot say how many millions, but we will get millions of naira. For instance, if you have a thousand tree of cocoa, You know it grows for life, and as it grows older, it grows bigger and produces more. That is the beauty of trees.

“It’s an investment that increases incrementally and that’s why we say that you cannot quantify what is accruable from trees. Be assured that the money increases.

“The money increases because the demand for fruits is top on the rank of what people need now. We are hopeful that we will get alot of revenue from that. The tree planting programme is ongoing and we have planted trees across the faculties. You know, if you listened well, I talked about the ones that has grown and are adding value to the school.

“We are getting to 200,000 trees already planted, not only on this campus. You know we have Four campuses. We started this tree planting last year. The tree launching took place at the facility of Education and if you go there, the environment is becoming very green and in the near future, the trees will improve the beauty of this place.

“We are putting measures in place to curb such disaster and that’s why we are doing it in partnership with students. The slogan is one Staff, one tree; one student one tree. It’s a community project, that is not imposed on anyone.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration and Chairman, EBSU Eco friendly Initiative, Professor Happiness Osalebe described the initiative as a dream come true adding that “Eco-friendly Initiative is not for aesthetics alone but for the promotion of good, healthy environment.”

“We have trees that will give us the oxygen that we need. It will generate income as well as food. We are planting for food Security. We have other fruits. Cocoa Research Institute gifted Ebonyi State University 1000 Cocoa seedlings for planting. Cocoa is what you used for your beverages, among others. In years coming, we shall be selling.”

