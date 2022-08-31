By Obas Esiedesa

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, has ranked the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB and Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, top in compliance reporting on the implementation of Presidential Executive Order, EO1, on the Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Nigerian Business Environment.

PEBEC in its 2021/2022 Executive Order 001 Compliance Report ranking released yesterday scored NCDMB 81.48 percent with SON, 77.38 percent and Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA, 75.80 percent.

A statement signed by Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, also named the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC 69.04 percent and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC 68.37 percent as the top five performing Ministries, Departments and Agencies. MDAs.

Oduwole, noted that this was in keeping with its promise to track the ongoing compliance with the Executive Order on the Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Nigerian Business Environment and to routinely document the impact of the PEBEC reform agenda.

“On May 18, 2017, the Administration issued its first Executive Order, Executive Order 001, EO1 on Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment. The Order is designed to strengthen the implementation of business climate reforms and to deepen collaboration among ministries, departments, and agencies by instituting a systemic change management process for reforms. EO1 mandates MDAs to submit monthly reports to the PEBEC Secretariat, the offices of the Head of Service of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and SERVICOM.

“Over the last five years, the PEBEC has consistently published an EO1 Compliance Report, which presents an empirical analysis of the monthly reports submitted by MDAs. An MDA’s overall EO1 performance score combines scores on Efficiency and Transparency measures at a ratio of 70 percent and 30 percent respectively.

“Efficiency measures an MDA’s compliance to service delivery timelines, as well as compliance with the Default Approval and One Government directives of the EO1. While Transparency is measured based on the existence of an updated website, an interactive online service portal, a detailed content of services, timelines, costs, statutory requirements, and customer service contact details”.

