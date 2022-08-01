In a bid of providing a standard platform for talent development towards becoming a global superstar, Dubai-based global football Academy, Yoshi Football Academy has concluded plans to begin a summer football camp in Nigeria to forestall and build a formidable next football generation.

Yoshi Football Academy Summer is an annual football talent hunting camp designed to discover young talents and expand the scope and structure of football for career and sports development.

The football camp which kicks off between the 13th to 27th of August at the Tuft Arena, Sani Abacha Way, Inside Riverplate Park, Wuse, Abuja is open to young talents aged 14-18.

According to the Founder and Head Coach, Ahmad Geidam the camping will offer participants various opportunities including access to international scouts and agents, player development, access to training facilities and techniques and automatic membership to YFA, Dubai. He added that a seminar will be conducted for players and parents in order to sensitize them against fake sports agents and failed opportunities.

He said, “YSC will provide participants opportunity to train and develop with experienced coaching and technical staff while also engaging in daily routine drills in order to keep them actively fit and healthy.

“As a growing football and talent development academy, we have been working hard to build the right connections in the process of creating a community of international scouts, agents and most importantly the best in terms of quality players.”

Geidam further stated that the academy will organize a football tournament at the end of the training camp with winners receiving awards and trophy and having access to join the academy membership program.

The Academy Senior Consultant and Nigeria National League brand ambassador, Coach Marcelo Anyanwu said the summer camp will provide an avenue for the development of Nigerian football and deepen the Nigerian football structure for a strong representation at continental and global competitions.

“The former Arsenal soccer school coach said the summer camp will definitely build a better future for grassroots football in Nigeria and create a pathway for the upcoming stars.”

Yoshi Football Academy was founded in 2020, in Dubai-UAE as a modern football talent development academy with a focus on building the next generation of skilled, disciplined football players to a professional level.

The Academy has trained over 150 players by improving their football skillset while assisting in the regulation and maintenance of healthy lifestyles and building the foundations for a community base on knowledge sharing and co-development among players.

